Social Security Recipients Are Set to Receive a Major Increase in Monthly Benefits

The Social Security Administration’s annual cost of living adjustment is based on inflation readings, and inflation has seen 40-year highs for months.

Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year.

Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.

The Social Security Administration's annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) formula is based on inflation readings for July, August and September. Even if inflation peaked in July, the readings for the next two months are still likely to be significantly higher than in years past, given that consumer prices have remained at 40-year highs for most of 2022.

Mary Johnson, policy analyst and editor at the Senior Citizens League, said she is currently projecting an annual adjustment of 9.6%, which would be the biggest boost to Social Security benefits since 1981.

