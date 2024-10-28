Who will win soccer's most prestigious award? What to know about the 2024 Ballon d'Or

A new generation of stars have lined up as contenders for the Ballon d'Or after two names dominated world soccer's most prestigious award for well over a decade.

There will be no Lionel Messi, no Cristiano Ronaldo when the Ballon d'Or is announced Monday evening at a ceremony in Paris. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:45 p.m. PT.

Messi (8) and Ronaldo (5) won the men's award a combined 13 times over a 16-year period. They were not nominated this year.

The only other winners since 2008, when Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or, were Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior appears to be the favorite after Messi won the award for a record eighth time last year. Vinicius Junior helped Madrid to its 15th European Cup last season.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri also is among those with a shot of winning the men's award. Other contenders include Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal.

Four Team USA members are part of the shortlist for the women's Ballon d'Or: Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Lindsey Horan and Alyssa Naeher.

A USWNT player hasn't won the award since Megan Rapinoe in 2019. Diamond Bar's Alex Morgan finished third that year.

Olympic star Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France/PSG), 2023 winner Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona) and Olympic silver medalist Gabi Portilho of Brazil, are among the favorites.

The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.