Sober October shows health benefits of an alcohol-free lifestyle

People are joining a new trend for the month. It's called Sober October, and it means abstaining from alcohol consumption for the entire month.

By the end of October, participants are hoping to see the benefits of a life without alcohol. That could mean weight loss, better sleep and even improved memory, doctors say.

Some other benefits of sobriety are less depression and anxiety and a stronger immune system.

For those who aren't taking the booze break this month, doctors say re-evaluating one's drinking habits could be beneficial.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Taking a break is going to help both mentally and physically," said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, chief medical adviser for Sleepopolis. "All those organs that alcohol has an effect on, and we only mentioned a few, but the heart -- most cardiologists believe that there’s no safe amount of alcohol when you talk about the heart.

"Binge drinking can you give something like arrhythmias," he added. "Long term we talk about heart failure. So yes, we definitely believe that if you will reduce your alcohol intake and re-evaluate yourself, it’s going to benefit you both mentally and physically."

The American Cancer Society recommends men stick to two or fewer drinks per day and women no more than one a day.