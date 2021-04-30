‘Snow White's Enchanted Wish' Debuts at Disneyland

By Alysia Gray Painter

You don't need to venture into a storybook mine to uncover a gem; sometimes a new and sparkling jewel is twinkling just before your eyes, in a place you've seen before.

"Snow White's Enchanted Wish," the fresh reimagining of Disneyland park's "Snow White's Scary Adventures," could be considered to be that sort of joyful gem, an above-ground fantasia that whisks ride goers into the storybook world of the true-hearted princess and her brave friends.

Now this new ride is in full sparkle as Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopen to the public following a year-plus closure. "Snow White's Enchanted Wish" officially debuted on April 30, the reopening date for The Happiest Place on Earth," and you can see some of its sweet and, yes, sparkly scenes now...

Snow White's Enchanted Wish, an original Disneyland attraction, has undergone a magical reimagination for the ultimate storybook ending of "happily ever after." State-of-the-art audio and visual technology allows guests to discover new surprises as well as enhanced story elements like the dazzling mine scene featuring familiar characters, shimmering lighting effects and jewels all around. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
All of the dwarves, including the delightful Dopey, make appearances in the attraction. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Look for enhanced story elements like the dazzling mine scene, featuring familiar characters, shimmering lighting effects and jewels all around. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Of course the Evil Queen's Magic Mirror makes a cameo, as well as the royal's loyal raven. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
There has always been a Snow White attraction inside Disneyland since the day the theme park opened in July 1955. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
EMPTY_CAPTION"New surprises" are part of the experience, as well as that famous clifftop scene near the close of the tale. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
Where to find this enchanting attraction? It's in the heart of Fantasyland inside Disneyland park, which reopened on April 30. Do make sure to make purchase your ticket and make your reservation in advance. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

