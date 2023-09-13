Snake captured at San Jose Mineta International Airport

A snake that was spotted slithering around San Jose Mineta International Airport on Tuesday has been captured, airport officials said.

The garter snake was caught Wednesday morning and removed from the airport terminal, officials said.

A woman shot a video of the snake in the baggage claim area, and she said it created quite a stir.

Airport officials said the snake was located Tuesday, but they were unable to remove it.

They said the garter snake is not venomous, and it poses no threat to the public.

It was not clear how the snake got there, but airport officials said small snakes are native to the area.