customs and border protection

9 indicted in $200 million counterfeit and illegal products smuggling operation

Participants in the scheme took shipping containers flagged for additional inspection at the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex to an off- site facility, where contraband goods were unloaded and stored.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Shipping containers in the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Logistics executives, warehouse owners and truck drivers were among nine people indicted in a smuggling operation involving about $200 million worth of counterfeit and other illegal products from China into the United States through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Eight of the defendants were arrested on Friday and Saturday. A ninth person remains at large. They were named in a 15-count indicated unsealed Friday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Participants in the scheme took shipping containers flagged for additional inspection at the ports to an off- site facility, where contraband goods were unloaded and stored in warehouses, according to prosecutors. The containers were re-filled with filler cargo to deceive customs officials and evade law enforcement, authorities said.

Once the shipping containers were at the facilities, the security seals were broken and the illegal items were removed. Counterfeit security seals were then placed on the containers to make it appear nothing had been removed, authorities said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The containers were transported to Customs and Border Protection-authorized sites for inspection. Co-conspirators were paid fees that were "substantially above" normal trucking fees to have the containers transported, prosecutors said.

More than $130 million in goods were seized by investigators, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The smuggling ring led to at least $200 million in goods being brought into the country illegally, authorities said.

Seized items included shoes, perfume, handbags, clothing and watches.

U.S. & World

Amazon 1 hour ago

Workers at a Whole Foods Market in Philadelphia become the 1st to unionize

Trump Administration 2 hours ago

More than 50 career civil servants at USAID are placed on administrative leave

The nine defendants are charged with conspiracy, smuggling and breaking customs seals. A trial date was scheduled for March 18. 

This article tagged under:

customs and border protection
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us