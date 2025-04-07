Long Beach

Small minke whale spotted swimming around Long Beach Harbor has died, NOAA says

Officials with NOAA will study samples from the deceased whale to determine a possible cause of death.

By Missael Soto and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small whale that drew crowds of people after consecutive sightings in the Long Beach Harbor has died, officials confirmed Sunday.

The cause of death is still under investigation. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration took tissue samples from the deceased whale to conduct exams and determine the possible causes of death.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"Sometime in the night, it came out and went up this way, got stuck and passed away," said Justin Viezbecke with NOAA. "The efforts today by our partners are going to help us figure out what happened."

The minke whale was spotted near a Catalina Express dock in the Shoreline Marina Thursday morning. While it's unclear when the whale first made it to the shallow waters, witnesses said it had been in and out of the area for multiple days prior.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Earlier this week, harbor crews were using moving booms in the water in an effort to guide the whale back toward the open ocean.

The small whale drawing crowds in long beach is also out-smarting wildlife crews who’ve tried repeatedly to push the whale out to sea. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025. 

Tyler Askari with Harbor Breeze Cruises first spotted the whale Monday near where the cruise company's boats dock. He said the whale simply may be in the area to satisfy its appetite.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 33 mins ago

Nevada man arrested after 7 'emotional support' tigers seized from his home

Health 1 hour ago

Invasive strep infections have more than doubled in the US, CDC study finds

"We think it was tracking a path of food, finding it, ended up in docks," Askari said. "Wherever the food is, is where the whales are going to be."

Minke whales are members of the baleen family. They are the smallest baleen whales in North American waters, reaching lengths of up to 35 feet and weighing up to 20,000 pounds.

The whales are usually sighted alone or in small groups. Their distinct vocalizations vary with clicks, grunts, pulse trains, ratchets, thumps and even boings.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us