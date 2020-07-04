San Jose

Small Plane Lands in Hillview Park in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Jose Fire Department arrived to a park in San Jose where a small plane landed Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. a single-seat plane crash-landed at a residential park less than half a mile from Reid Hillview Airport in East San Jose.

Reid Hillview airport told NBC Bay Area that the pilot lost power during takeoff, forcing him to land the plane. He took down a small tree as he landed at the park, but luckily the pilot was uninjured.

The landing did, however, leave people celebrating the Fourth of July startled.

The president of the neighborhood association said that this is not a new problem for residents. Lass than one year ago, another crash landing happened in the area, that time on top of a garage just blocks form the park.

