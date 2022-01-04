The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing around midday Tuesday on an Orange County beach.

Two people were on board the single-engine Cessna 152 when it landed on the sand in Seal Beach. No injuries were reported.



The plane took off from Torrance Municipal Airport, about 20 miles to the northwest. Details from the Federal Aviation Administration about what led to the emergency landing were not immediately available.

Video shows the plane circling the shore area before gradually descending and gently touching down on the sand.

"It was a really nice landing,'' and there was no apparent damage to the plane, Seal Beach police Lt. Nick Nicholas told City News Service.

The plane landed after "experiencing apparent engine trouble,'' Nicholas said.