A small aircraft crashed in a vacant lot in Big Bear, leaving three people aboard dead, officials said.

The Big Bear Fire Department said the aircraft went down in the area of Paradise Way and Maltby Boulevard around 2 p.m.

Paramedics arrived in three minutes, but those aboard had died.

The crash occurred about a mile from Big Bear Airport.

