Riverside County

Small Plane Crashes on 91 Freeway in Corona

Two people inside the single-engine plane walked away from the crash and fire on the eastbound side of the freeway in Riverside County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A small plane has crash landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County.

The single-engine plane went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck vehicles, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters have extinguished a fire.

Two occupants of the single-engine airplane escaped uninjured, City News Service reported, citing the Corona Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries to people on the ground.

Lanes are closed for an unknown duration near the Buena Vista Avenue exit. Eastbound traffic came to a standstill after the crash.

NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information. The agency confirmed there were two people on board the plane.

