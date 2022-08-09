Small Plane Crashes on 91 Freeway in Corona

A small plane has crash landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County.

The single-engine plane went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck vehicles, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters have extinguished a fire.

Two occupants of the single-engine airplane escaped uninjured, City News Service reported, citing the Corona Fire Department.

SIG ALERT (CORONA) EB SR91 JEO MAIN ST., #3 AND #4 LANES ARE BLOCKED DUE TO AN SMALL AIRPLANE CRASH. UNK DURATION. @Caltrans8 @TotalTrafficLA @knxnews — CHP Inland Communications Center (@chpinland_comm) August 9, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were no reports of injuries to people on the ground.

Lanes are closed for an unknown duration near the Buena Vista Avenue exit. Eastbound traffic came to a standstill after the crash.

NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information. The agency confirmed there were two people on board the plane.