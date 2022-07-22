Banner Plane Pilot Hospitalized in Crash Off Huntington Beach

The pilot of a small plane towing a banner was hospitalized Friday after a crash into the water off Huntington Beach.

The pilot was pulled from the water, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

The single-engine Piper Cub towing a banner crashed in the ocean just before 2 p.m. The pilot was the only person aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Beachgoers could be seen trying to pull the banner, which was promoting a tequila brand, to the shore. The plane wreckage washed ashore soon after the crash.

In video from the shore, the small plane can be seen descending into the water. Moments later, people, including at least one lifeguard, entered the surf to help.

Details about what caused the crash off the Orange County coast were not immediately available.

The crash was reported between Beach Boulevard and Newland Street. The 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association championships were scheduled for Friday on Huntington State Beach off Beach Boulevard.

