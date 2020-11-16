Ski Season Begins Monday at Snow Valley

While possible record-breaking high temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for Los Angeles Monday, the winter ski season begins at the Snow Valley Mountain Resort.

Webcams show man-made snow is on the slopes of the Running Springs resort, while the operators said they will impose limits on the number of guests allowed on the mountain in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, guests will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Posted signs tell guests to ride the lifts together if they arrive together and sanitize their hands. The mottos for 2020-21 are Save Our Season and Ski Well and Be Well.

Also, only cash-less transactions will be accepted until further notice. Rentals, Snow Play and lessons will not be available until Saturday but food and beverages will be available daily in the Sport Shop.

Snow Pass Guests will have priority with a significant amount of capacity dedicated to their use, operators said. Tickets will be sold online and any remaining tickets will be available the same day at ticket windows. They will also accommodate vouchers, old tickets from the 2019-2020 season and Snow Jam guests.

Snow Valley will sell four-packs of tickets but they will be shipped to buyers and cannot be picked up at the resort to minimize lines. Information is available at 909-867-2751.