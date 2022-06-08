SJ Community Raises Safety Concerns After Fatal Safeway Shooting

A San Jose community is still looking for answers following the shooting death of Safeway employee Manuel Huizar Cornejo Sunday.

Co-workers of the Safeway in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood said they have been asking for a security guard for years and Cornejo’s family is outraged after learning these safety concerns were never met.

“This is very hard for me, so hard, but people the community really, really touched my heart,” said Marisela Cornejo López, Cornejo’s mother.

Family, friends, co-workers and even residents, who only heard about what happened have been showing up to drop off candles, flowers, Cornejo’s favorite foods and even characters from the popular anime series "My Hero Academia."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I’m speechless,” said Cornejo López.

But there’s also a growing concern that has co-workers and Cornejo family outraged.

“My brother told me ‘bro we need a security every time i have to deal with something, every time,’” said Guillermo Cornejo.

Employees here say they’ve been asking Safeway for an armed security guard for years including Manuel Huizar Cornejo. None wanted to go on camera due to fear of losing their job. But added they’ve also requested to reduce store hours because of how dangerous the situation has become.

A growing memorial for Manuel Huizar Cornejo— the San Jose Safeway employee who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Co-workers say they’ve been asking Safeway for an overnight guard or a reduction of hours for years now because they feared for their safety.

More on @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/MBY8Qer2E0 — Stephanie Magallon (@MagallonNews) June 8, 2022

One worker went on to say they have a theft every day and almost every hour.

Guillermo Cornejo, Manuel’s older brother says this isn’t the first time Manuel was a victim of a crime at the Safeway while working here.

“I don’t know if you know, but they stole my brother’s car twice,” said Guillermo Cornejo.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Safeway headquarters, but we have not heard back.

However, an NBC Bay Area crew did see an armed security guard at the entrance on Wednesday.

“Walking into the store and seeing a security, frustrated me, why now? Why not before?” Guillermo Cornejo said.

Both the Cornejo family and other members in Willow Glen community are concerned that no information has been released about the suspect or suspects.

“We don’t know, is it one person, is it many people and what should we be on the lookout for? This is our neighborhood Safeway, so we’d like to feel safer in our neighborhood,” said San Jose resident Amy Terrell.

In a statement, San Jose police said they cannot reveal any more information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“Hopefully, they’ve got it under control that’s what I have to hope,” Terrell said.

Meanwhile, the Cornejo family is still searching for answers from both police and Safeway. The family told NBC Bay Area that they’re planning on organizing a peaceful march against gun violence in the near future.