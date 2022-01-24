Six-Year-Old Boy Battling Cancer Dreams of Being a Postal Worker and Becomes Honorary Mailman of Laguna

Six-year-old Jacob Hayward who's been battling cancer says his biggest dream is to become a U.S. Postal worker.

So much so, he's become fast friends with his own mailman, Levan "Van" Singletary.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Singletary showed up on Monday with much more than just a stack of mail.

"As a family who's gone through something for the last 22 months, where to have something like this, it's just so appreciated and we're so so appreciated and we're so thankful," said Jacob's dad, Jared.

Dad said he asked his son one day at the hospital why he didn't complain.

"He said, 'Why would I complain about something I can't do? I'm going to figure out what I can do.'"

Singletary said it was the first time in his 33 years delivering mail that someone came out and said they wanted to be a mailman.

"It's always an excitement for seeing the postal truck come in, but never actually saying, 'I would like to be a mailman,'" he said.

So the Postal Service made Jacob an honorary letter carrier for Laguna city.

"We wanted to do something special for this young man, for his courage, positive attitude," said Linda Crawford, a USPS District Manager.

His dad says it's a memory he'll never forget.

"I'm feeling like so good," Jacob said. "I cannot believe this is happening."