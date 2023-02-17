A German sheep farmer was surprised by a newborn lamb that he found in his barn two weeks ago. It had been born with six legs.

"It just wanted to live from the beginning and now we are giving it the chance to do so," said the farmer, Bernd Tinter.

One leg is tied up so that the lamb can stand more easily and suckle but it is otherwise healthy and lively, Tinter said.

“The sixth leg is very long and it actually only gets in the way when standing and walking, and that's why we have now tied it up in consultation with the vet, so that it can cope properly with the five legs for the time being," he said. "And it is coping very well."

For now, the lamb and its mother are being kept separate from the rest of the sheep, but in a few weeks, it will go out to pasture with the rest of the lambs.