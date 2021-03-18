Theme Parks

Six Flags Magic Mountain to Reopen April 1

Tickets and reservations for the Valencia theme park will be available online to California residents only.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Six Flags Magic Mountain will reopen under California’s pandemic guidelines at the start of April after a nearly year-long closure due to the coronavirus. 

The theme park in Valencia announced Thursday that the park will reopen April 1 and 2 to members and pass holders before it welcomes back that general public on April 3. Capacity levels will be reduced to meet state guidelines and a new reservation system will be rolled out. 

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tickets and reservations will be available online to California residents only.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 21 mins ago

FBI Releases Videos, Seeking Help to ID 10 in ‘Most Violent' Attacks During Capitol Riot

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Senate to Confirm Xavier Becerra as HHS Secretary as U.S. Tries to Emerge From Covid Crisis

Los Angeles County will continue to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site in the property’s parking lot. 

Here are some of the health protocols.

  • Distance markers for all ride lines. 
  • Handrails, ride units, and restraints will be sanitized throughout the day.
  • Riders will be distanced to meet state guidelines and masks must be worn in the park.
  • Guests and employees will be screened for temperatures before entering the park.

State health officials announced earlier this month that theme parks can reopen beginning April 1 in counties that have reached the red tier of the state's four-level Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Los Angeles County moved into the red tier last week after months in the most restrictive category.

The move followed several important milestones, with California ramping up vaccinations for the poorest neighborhoods, counties reopening more businesses and Gov. Gavin Newsom passing a measure aimed at encouraging schools that have restricted students to online learning to reopen classrooms this month.

Only 11 counties remain in the most restrictive tier.

Theme parks in the red tier will be limited to 15% capacity.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.

Source: The statewide totals for doses administered reflect Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Otherwise we used data from the California Department of Public Health.
Amy O’Kruk/NBC

This article tagged under:

Theme ParksValencia
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us