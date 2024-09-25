Janitor from Indiana wins ‘America's Got Talent' after singing ‘Don't Stop Believin'' with Journey members

A school custodian from Indiana known as the "Singing Janitor" was crowned the winner of NBC's 19th season of "America's Got Talent" Tuesday.

Richard Goodall, a middle school janitor from Terra Haute, took home the $1 million prize following an emotional two-hour finale.

The Indiana native, who sang Journey's Faithfully during the show's Finals last week, sang Journey again Tuesday with the popular "Don't Stop Believin'." This time however, he was joined by the band's founder Neal Schon and other members of the band for an explosive final performance.

According to NBC affiliate WTHR in Indiana, the West Vigo Middle School janitor won an audition to AGT after his performance of "Footloose" at a school talent show went viral on TikTok.

"Somebody pinch me. Just pinch me," Goodall said of the win, WTHR reported.

AGT judge Heidi Klum gushed on social media about Goodall after the win.

"I knew from the first moment I saw you that you were destined to be a star … So so so proud of you my Golden Buzzer," Klum's post read in part. "Watching America fall in love with you like I did was the highlight of my season and I can’t wait to watch you continue to shine."