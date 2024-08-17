Simone Biles

Simone Biles makes appearance at Jonathan Owens' Bears preseason NFL game

Biles recently won three gold medals and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic games

Simone Biles made an appearance at Soldier Field for the Bears on Saturday for her husband Jonathan Owens' NFL preseason game against the Bengals.

She greeted the city of Chicago on the NFL's social media.

Biles surprisingly wore a Green Bay Packers jacket to the game. However, it's justified, as it's a custom jacket from Owens' time on the Packers in 2023. Still, it's quite the fashion choice for a Bears game.

The Bears allowed Owens to briefly leave training camp in July to support Biles in Paris. The decorated gymnast won three gold medals and one silver medal in Paris.

In response to a question about Biles’ ability to overcome her struggles in Tokyo and make the Paris Olympic team, Owens said he’s most proud of Biles’ resilience.

“When she did decide to come back, she accomplished everything she set her mind to,” Owens said on Aug. 6.

Owens said he has witnessed the training Biles had to go through as well as some of her struggles, such as when she suffered a minor calf injury on the first day of competition, which she was able to preserve through for the rest of the Games.

“My wife’s a warrior,” Owens said, reiterating the fact that people didn’t know what was going on with her injury, and she was able to continue performing gracefully for several more days.

Reporters also asked Owens if he had seen the social media posts about his reactions in the stands.

“That’s just me being genuine. You can’t hide your excitement when you’re out there,” Owens said.

He added the reason for his viral reactions is because of his love for her and how proud he is of her.

Owens was also asked about his experience in Paris as a whole- including the behind-the-scenes of the Games and the city itself. He said he learned more about the history and visited sites like the Louvre.

Bears safety Jonathan Owens has returned from Paris, where he was supporting wife Simone Biles at the 2024 Olympics. Owens talked about getting to watch Biles compete

