Customers at Silver Lake Burger Spot Flip Out Over Mask Policy

Shawn Nee, the owner of Burgers Never Say Die, recently posted on Instagram about some customers getting aggressive while breaking this rule: No mask, no service.

By Jonathan Gonzalez

To taste greatness at Burgers Never Say Die in Silverlake, you have to be willing to wait with your mask on, which for some people is apparently too much to ask.

“I don’t know what it is. I can’t answer for why somebody is doing something,” said Shawn Nee, the owner of Burgers Never Say Die.

Nee recently posted on Instagram about some customers getting aggressive while breaking this rule: No mask, no service.

Earlier today, a couple was refunded their order for not following California mandated mask rules while waiting on our patio near other customers. The woman tipped over the table and left. The woman and a man returned later. She recorded from the sidewalk as the man smashed a burger on the table. Shortly after, a man called the shop berating staff, saying he smashed the burger on the table. He kept calling until the number was blocked. These people are banned from the property. #burgersneversaydie #BNSD #CONSUMEBURGERS #ALWAYSORDERTWO #ALWAYSMADEFRESH #TheOriginalLASmashburger #TheOriginalBurgersNeverSayDie #TheOriginalBNSD #REGULAR #REGS #smashburger #smashburgers #BEEFMODE #MeatCrack #CrackFries #burger #burgers #8bitstyle #64bitflavor #losangeles #hollywood #Silverlake #fries #beeftallowfries #cheeseburger #doublecheeseburger #fbs #fsh #thecustomerisnotalwaysright

“Aggression, belligerence, name-calling, things like that -- threats,” Nee said. 

A woman seen in the Instagram video is refused service after not complying with the mask rule. A man later returns as she records from the sidewalk, Nee said, and the man smashes a burger on the table in front of staff.

Nee said the man later continually called the burger spot, flipping out. 

“You guys are so ridiculous. You need to not forget -- you flip burgers for a living,” the man said in a recording of the call.

In the video, a woman — who had then masked up — lost her cool after receiving a refund for not wearing a mask in the waiting area.

“That was the tipping point that made me decide we needed to get security,” Nee said. 

Armed security may sound like a bit much for a burger joint, but Nee says it’s worked.

“We saw a drastic change almost immediately in regards to people being respectful to others, following the rules, wearing the masks,” he said. 

“I walked up and they were like, ‘no you have your mask on, you got to have your mask on.’ So I ran back, got my mask and got my food,” customer Jesse Garcia said. 

For Nee, it’s personal. He says he and some of his staff contracted COVID-19 early on.

“I was out of work for 10 days, which is highly unusual. I never get a break and I just couldn’t function,” Nee said. 

Today, he’s grateful customers no longer flip out while their burgers are being flipped.

“If you don’t follow the rules, you’re bound to get sick,” Nee said.

