Potomac Crash

Sikorsky offers support after military helicopter, plane collide near DC airport

Officials do not believe anybody survived the crash.

Sikorsky
NBC Connecticut

An American Airlines flight and a Sikorsky military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night and officials said Thursday morning that they have recovered 28 people and do not believe anyone survived the crash.

The FAA said, "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Sikorsky released a statement on Wednesday night.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are aware of the incident and send our condolences to those affected. We have offered our support to the investigation and our customers. Safety is our top priority,” a spokesperson for Sikorsky said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Potomac Crash
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us