Bridgeport

Bodies Found by Snowplow Driver on Eastern Sierra Nevada Highway Identified as Burbank Couple

The bodies, a man and woman in their 30s, were found after a significant snowfall in the region about 350 miles north of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A highway sign,.
Getty

Two bodies discovered by a snowplow driver on the side of a highway in the eastern Sierra Nevada have been identified as a Burbank couple.

The homicide victims were identified as William Adrian Larsen, 35, and Yesenia Larson, 30, according to the Mono County Sheriff's Office. Details about a cause of death were not immediately available, but authorities said in a news release Monday that the case is being investigated as a double-murder.

A Caltrans snowplow driver clearing a section of U.S. 395 discovered the bodies Monday before dawn on the shoulder of a remote stretch of road about 10 miles north of Bridgeport. The community is about 40 miles northeast of Yosemite National Park.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 9 hours ago

Election Latest: GOP Mostly Sticks With Trump; Pope Congratulates Biden

DONALD TRUMP 16 hours ago

Top Officials: Nov. 3 Election Most Secure in US History

"The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement Monday.

The bodies were found after a significant snowstorm. 

This article tagged under:

BridgeportSierra Nevada
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us