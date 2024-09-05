What to Know "Sideways" 20th Anniversary Celebrations

"SIDEWAYS" CELEBRATION: When the film "Sideways" first sparkled on the silver screen back in 2004, moviegoers responded to its poignant themes, its authentic and complex friendships, and the many moments filled with both pathos and grins. But something else happened when director Alexander Payne's comedic drama hit theaters: The scenic setting, which is very much a central character in the fizzy film, won newfound fans and wide acclaim. That would the spectacular Santa Ynez Valley we're raising an enthusiastic toast to, and if you've called upon Buellton, Solvang, or another SYV spot over the last two decades, you've likely come across "Sideways" maps, featuring some of the spots seen on the screen, as well as travel tips related to heartfelt hit.

20TH ANNIVERSARY EVENTS: To raise a glass to the film's local legacy, spots around the winery-filled region, and beyond, will pay tribute to "Sideways" during the fall of 2024, partnering with Searchlight Pictures on a few special events. A dinner at the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, a legendary restaurant that was fetchingly employed in the story, will start things off on Sept. 15, while Hitching Post-helmed Winemaker Dinners in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles are also on the schedule. If you're attending Taste of Santa Ynez Valley on Sept. 29, there's a "Sideways" festival at the Hitching Post 2, while Copia at the Culinary Institute of America, Napa will welcome director Alexander Payne, who co-wrote the movie with Jim Taylor, and actor Virginia Madsen Oct. 12. Ms. Madsen will also attend the Sept. 29 festival at Hitching Post 2.

CHEERS TO YOU, "SIDEWAYS": For all things "Sideways," including events related to the film's 20th anniversary, Hitching Post 2 is your go-to information source. And if you miss the fun this fall, fret not: "Sideways" and the Santa Ynez Valley are besties, much like the characters of Miles and Jack, though perhaps with fewer fireworks. The grape-blessed region will celebrate its winning role in the charming film for a long and libation-lovely time to come.