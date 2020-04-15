Suspect Arrested in Sidewalk Arson Attack That Left Burn Victim in Critical Condition

A suspect has been arrested after a man was doused with a liquid and set on fire by an attacker on a bicycle.

The victim suffered serious burns to his upper body in the attack Friday on a Santa Ana sidewalk. On Monday, officers arrested Adrian Alberto Rodriguez Herrera, 45, on suspicion of arson and attempted murder.

Warning: Disturbing Images Security camera video shows a man on a bicycle light a man on fire on a Santa Ana sidewalk.

Detectives said they’re looking for more victims.

The attack, which police said was unprovoked, was reported near First Street and Broadway. Security camera video showed a man riding a bike approach a man who was sitting on a sidewalk. A liquid accelerant was poured on the man before he was lit on fire, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers returned Monday to the site of the attack and noticed a man on a bike who matched the description of the assailant. Herrera was arrested at the scene.

He remained in custody Wednesday, scheduled to appear in court later that day, according to jail records. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.