Shop 250+ garage sales during Modesto's gargantuan ‘GarageFest'

What to Know Modesto GarageFest

250+ garage sales, plus live music pop-ups, a poetry slam, a farmers market, and more

Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A LENGTHY ROW OF GARAGE SALES? Such a tantalizing sight has a way of enticing a dedicated browse-arounder, especially when the browse-arounder comes across a street brimming with cool, ready-to-buy finds. And if you're hoping to find something in particular, like a pair of platform shoes, a lamp covered in glitter, an oversized Art Deco clock, or a strange object you don't know you need just yet? Then you're in for a delightful day of poking around, paging through vintage magazines, flipping through record albums, and chatting up the people behind the sale. A few towns in California have become known for their notable yard/garage/porch sale scene — look to the Morro Bay Citywide Yard Sale, which marks its first quarter-century in 2025 — and many browse-arounders make a point of visiting a destination when all of those tempting sales are taking vibrant place.

BE CHEERED, LOOKIE-LOOS: The Modesto GarageFest is up next, on April 20, 2024. The "fest" in the happening's name indicates that this will be on the larger side, and so it is: Over 250 garage sales will participate in the one-day-only event, so if you've got your shopping shoes on, and your water bottle at the ready, you'll want to start combing through the potential treasures early, starting at 8 in the morning. But GarageFest isn't just about the chance that you'll come across some stellar furniture, clothing, and toys; there are other delightful draws, like a poetry slam and live music. The map and schedule are live on the GarageFest page, which is part of the Visit Modesto hub. And if you're seeking more Modesto, you'll find it on this site, from fruit-picking adventures to art walks.