Reported shooting at OC biker bar prompts large police response

Police Wednesday night were responding to reports of a shooting at a self-described biker bar in south Orange County.

The gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. at the Cook’s Corner bar, located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road in a remote foothill area of Trabuco Canyon. It was not immediately clear how many people were shot or what their conditions were, though the Orange County Sheriff's Department said it believed there could be "multiple victims."

#OCSDPIO - Incident at Cook’s corner in Trabuco Canyon. Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot. More info to follow. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

Footage from NBC4's NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a large law enforcement response, with crime scene tape and numerous ambulances and police and fire vehicles surrounding the bar.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A motorcyclist who identified himself only as Ron said he was on his way to see friends at the bar when he got overtaken by California Highway Patrol vehicles. About a block away from the bar, the CHP officers diverted him.

Ron said his friends were still at the bar but unhurt. “They’re safe. They’re upset, of course. I mean, when you’ve got multiple shots being fired around you. They were right next to the shooter. They said he was an older man with a gray beard," Ron said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.