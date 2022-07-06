Freeway shooting

Bullet Narrowly Misses Couple Driving on East Bay Freeway

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bullet nearly hit a couple driving on Interstate 580 in the East Bay last month, and the moment was all captured on their dashcam.

The shooting occurred three weeks ago near Grand Avenue as Garrett Mason and Tina Do were traveling from Oakland to Pleasanton.

The couple said they saw two cars driving erratically around them right before the shooting.

“It was about 10 seconds onto the freeway where the first vehicle’s passenger got outside of his window and fired back at the other vehicle,” Mason said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The California Highway Patrol said it is still investigating the shooting. 

“I saw the bullet hole right in the windshield and how it just went past me,” Do said. “Knowing my family and friends are out here and we didn’t do anything wrong to deserve this.”

The experience reminded the couple of recent tragedies where adults and a toddler were killed on Bay Area freeways.

U.S. & World

Russia 8 hours ago

Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russia

face blindness 49 mins ago

What Is Prosopagnosia? Here's What to Know About ‘Face Blindness' and Why It Happens

This time they were lucky.

“It's really sad that it can happen to anybody and we have no power in it at all,” Do said.

This article tagged under:

Freeway shootingOaklandPleasantoninterstate 580
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us