One killed, multiple injured in shooting at Las Vegas gym

A gunman entered a Las Vegas Athletic Club on Friday and shot multiple people, killing one and injuring several others.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release they arrived to the gym Friday afternoon after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said the gunman exited the gym and tried to run past the officers, causing them to fire at the suspect.

After taking him into custody the suspect was rendered medical aid. He died later at a nearby hospital, police said.

It is unclear what the gunman’s motive was. Police did not release his identity.

Inside the gym, police found one deceased shooting victim and two others with injuries, one being in critical condition.

"We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred today at our Northwest club," the gym said in a statement. "Our prayers are with the victims, the families, our members, and our team."

The gym said it would be closed temporarily as the investigation into the shooting continues.

