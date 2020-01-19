Shooting at Kansas City Club Leaves 2 Dead, 15 Injured, Police Say

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and 15 people were reportedly injured in a shooting outside a club.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday, Kansas City police said at a press conference at the scene. A police spokesman said responding officers found "a chaotic scene" and had to call in help from around the city. Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot.

Police believe the shooter is one of the deceased. The spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The shooter was shot by an armed security guard, police said.

During the investigation, police heard that people — at least 15 — were showing up to local hospitals with injuries from the shooting. At least three people were in critical condition, police said.

A KSHB reporter tweeted a video of crews responding to the scene.

BREAKING: @kcpolice & @CityOfIndepMO police on scene of a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 40 off South Noland Road. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/uLgzLtgfLM — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 20, 2020

The scene was near U.S. Highway 40. News outlets at the scene identified the bar outside which the shooting took place as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club's page advertised Sunday night's "Sold Out Sundays" event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs — featured on the event's artwork — beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.