Argument Ends in Shooting at Ex-UFC Star Jorge Masvidal's Miami Home

A person was injured in a shooting during an argument Thursday at a southwest Miami-Dade home that property records say belongs to mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of Southwest 118th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The victim and the shooter told police they were having a heated discussion that turned into an argument and escalated into a shooting.

The victim suffered at least two gunshot wounds in his upper extremities, police said. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Property records show the house belongs to the retired UFC fighter. Police said they couldn't confirm who the home belongs to but don't believe Masvidal was involved.

Police said several people were at the home at the time and are questioning them. They have not identified anyone involved in the shooting.