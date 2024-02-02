‘Shocking to my conscience.' San Bernardino County Sheriff talks grisly El Mirage killings

While detectives continue looking into the deadly shooting of six people whose bodies were found in a remote part of the El Mirage desert in San Bernardino County, Sheriff Shannon Dicus is sharing his thoughts on the grisly murders.

“You don't see murders that are six at a time, so that's the first thing that's shocking to my conscience,” Dicus told NBC4. “Other thing that's shocking is the burning of bodies that's a whole different ball game.”

It was the desperate plea from one of the victims in a tracked phone call that led authorities to make the horrific discovery. The bodies of the six men were found Jan. 23 on a dirt road; four of those bodies had severe burns.

Investigators believe a dispute over the illegal growth and sale of marijuana led to the massacre in El Mirage. Dicus said as shocking as they are, the slayings bring to light a flourishing black market for marijuana in San Bernardino County.

“We have the resources to play whack-a-mole and keep it at bay. We're not 1,000 anymore, thank goodness,” he said. “The citizens have seen quite a difference but the reality is i don't think we're ever going to be able to get it to go away under the current structure in California.”

Dicus blames California's lax laws on illegal grows for paving the way for an illicit market that goes beyond marijuana growing.

“We're not talking enough about human trafficking. We’re not talking about environmental issues in California,” the sheriff said. “I know we're concerned about those things.”

The San Bernardino Sheriff announced they arrested 5 men who they believe are responsible for shooting and killing 6 people out in the Mojave Desert. Anastassia Olmos reports for the NBC4 News on Jan. 29, 2024.

Although Dicus stopped short of confirming that the desert slayings are tied to cartels, he did say he believes cartels are operating in San Bernardino County.

Five people were arrested in connection with the shooting, including:

Toniel Baez-Duarte, 35

Jose Nicolas Hernandez-Sarabia, 33

Mateo Beaz Duarte, 24

Jose Gregorgio Hernandez-Sarabia, 36

Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, 26.

Each individual is facing felony murder and robbery. All are being held without bail.