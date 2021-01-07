Shocking Pacoima Slaying Caught on Camera as Mother Gunned Down Near Toddler

A 35-year-old mother was shot and killed in a horrifying slaying caught on camera in Pacoima Thursday, and police identified an ex-boyfriend as the suspect.

Police were searching for the man Thursday, and described him as armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to a home in the 9000 block of Bartee Avenue Thursday morning at 9:35 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The woman, identified by LAPD as Karen Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Police identified the victim's former boyfriend and father of their 3-year-old child, Herbert Nixon Flores, as the shooter.

In a YouTube video released by LAPD of surveillance from the home, the victim is seen running from a car in a driveway away from a man identified by police as Flores. The man chases the woman with a gun and opens fire multiple times as screams are heard. Shortly after, a child is heard screaming as well. The man in the video then runs away and escapes in a sedan.

Detective Sharon Kim said the couple's 3-year-old daughter was in the car nearby during the shooting, and Ruiz was dropping the girl off at the baby sitter's home when the attack occurred.

Gordon Tokumatsu reported on NBC4 News on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

The couple recently separated, and Ruiz had a restraining order against Flores, Kim said. Kim also said there is a history of domestic violence.

Ruiz's family is devastated and fears retaliation, Kim said.

Flores is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should contact law enforcement immediately, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Kim at 818-374-9550. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.

Warning: The video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. It can be found on LAPD's YouTube account here.