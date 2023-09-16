palmdale

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy killed in his patrol car

Sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was a third-generation law enforcement official in his family. He had just gotten engaged four days before he was shot.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a sheriff's deputy in his patrol vehicle in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said.

Sheriff Robert Luna spoke somberly in a press conference Saturday night to announce the murder of 30-year-old sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The deputy was discovered unconscious in his patrol car by a good Samaritan around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q, not too far from the Palmdale Sheriff Station.

“He was just driving down the street and for no apparent reason, and we’re still looking into the specific reasons, somebody decided to shoot and murder him," Sheriff Luna said. "I’m assuming at this point because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After the good Samaritan alerted the authorities of the grim discovery, Clinkunbroomer was rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

"Despite the medical staff’s best efforts to save our deputy's life, regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries," Luna said.

The slain deputy served the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities and was a field training officer, according to LASD. He was a third-generation law enforcement official as his father and grandfather served, as well.

U.S. & World

US House of Representatives 33 mins ago

A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They're still waiting for new maps

fentanyl 1 hour ago

Two suspects charged with murder in death of 1-year-old following alleged fentanyl exposure at NYC daycare

According to Luna, Clinkunbroomer had just gotten engaged four days prior to the deadly shooting.

“We’re hurting because we lost somebody, It always hurts," Luna said. "They try to prepare you for this and no matter how much they do, it hurts bad.”

A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available. LASD is seeking the public's help in acquiring information related to the case.

“We really need your help," Luna pleaded with the public. "We need to get this guy off the street. Guy or guys. He’s a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help getting him off the streets.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

palmdaleLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us