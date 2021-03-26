Sheriff's Department to Resume Limited Visiting in OC Jails March 26

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Friday will begin allowing public visits at its jails, on a limited basis, for the first time in a year.

Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Don Barnes said earlier this week that the protocols he implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the jails have been successful, allowing him to "open cautiously, on a scaled basis." Inmates will be able to get one visit per month initially, he said.

"We understand the value of visitation and know those in our custody and their loved ones have been impacted over the last year as we navigated the challenges of COVID-19," Barnes said. "We look forward to reinstating visiting in a way that is safe for all."

As of Thursday, there were no inmates infected with the virus, according to sheriff's officials, who were awaiting the results of 455 tests. At the height of the virus breakout in the county's jails at the end of December, there were 1,240 infected inmates.

Barnes has released 1,700 low-level offenders since the pandemic started last March. He said this week he opposes the American Civil Liberties Union's efforts to compel the release of more inmates to help curb the spread of COVID-19 "because I believe they represent a significant risk to the community if released."

The Sheriff's Department will continue to reassess procedures to determine further expanding visiting practices, according to Barnes.

Visiting procedures are as follows: