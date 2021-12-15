Oil Sheen Reported Half-Mile Offshore Near Bolsa Chica State Beach

The Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response are responding to a report of an oil sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach.
The sheen was reported to be 90-by-90 feet.
The source has not been determined.
"All we know is that we've got oil in the water at this point," said Huntington Beach City Councilman Dan Kalmick.
U.S. & World
It is in the same area as a leak from an off-shore oil pipeline in October. A grand jury indicted a Texas company on Wednesday in connection with the spill off Huntington Beach.
An overflight is scheduled for first light, allowing authorities to get a better look at the sheen.