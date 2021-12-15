Orange County

Oil Sheen Reported Half-Mile Offshore Near Bolsa Chica State Beach

An overflight is scheduled for first light.

By Staff Reports

The Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response are responding to a report of an oil sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach.

The sheen was reported to be 90-by-90 feet.


The source has not been determined.

"All we know is that we've got oil in the water at this point," said Huntington Beach City Councilman Dan Kalmick.

It is in the same area as a leak from an off-shore oil pipeline in October. A grand jury indicted a Texas company on Wednesday in connection with the spill off Huntington Beach.

An overflight is scheduled for first light, allowing authorities to get a better look at the sheen.

