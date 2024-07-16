‘She was mauled by an animal': Dog attack leaves 6-year-old in the ICU

A 6-year-old girl remains in the intensive care unit after she was critically hurt when two large dogs attacked her at her grandmother’s house over the weekend.

The family of Scarlett Corona is praying for a full recovery as the child undergoes a third surgery for her wounds. They told NBC4 that she was playing outside of her grandmother’s house on Sunday when the attack happened.

“I didn’t know what kind of condition, I just knew,” Starr Aranda, Scarlett’s mother, said. “They said, ‘Get to the hospital. Your baby girl got bit by a dog.’”

Aranda recalls getting the gut-wrenching call of her daughter’s attack as she was on her way to dinner. She quickly changed directions and headed straight toward the Children's Hospital of Orange County.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“She was mauled by an animal,” an emotional Aranda said.

Corona suffered at least three bites to her back, a severed main artery in her leg and several cuts on both legs. She needed reconstructive surgeries quickly.

“She’s having surgery right now,” Aranda said. “I ask for everyone to have prayers for my baby.”

At 6 years old, Corona is the eldest of four. Her siblings’ ages range from 2 months to 5 years old.

“I just had a baby two months ago and she’s the greatest big sister,” Aranda said. “She’s full of life and I know she’s going to fight through this.”

Aranda also described her daughter as a ballet dancer who loves to help others. She’ll now spend at least the next month in the hospital.

Corona’s family said they don’t know much about the attack, but Aranda said she later learned the dogs were supposed to be in a kennel. They somehow escaped.

“I wish these animals were trained properly,” Aranda said. “I want to spread awareness to anyone, mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles. If you know your dogs are not safe to be around other people, lock them up.”

The Ontario Police Department is investigating the disturbing attack. It is unclear who the dogs belong to or if their owners will face charges. It is not clear where those dogs are now.

While the family tends to the injured girl, they started an online fundraiser to help them with their medical expenses.