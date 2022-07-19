Huntington Beach

Shark Spotted Off the Coast in Huntington Beach

The shark was said to be up to 12 feet long and was large enough that a water closure was necessary.

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Swimmers spotted a shark at Huntington Beach in Monday afternoon.

The water at Sunset Beach, between Warner Ave. and Anderson St. was closed off following the sighting. The closure was then lifted by 6:00 p.m.

The shark was said to be up to 12 feet long. Per city policy, the beach had to restrict access to the water for at least four hours, according to a spokesperson for Huntington Beach.

It is unclear how close to the shore the shark was spotted, but it was close enough that the city deemed it necessary to close the area.

Experts say shark populations are increasing and sightings are becoming more common. Dr. Chris Lowe, professor in marine biology and director of "Shark Lab" at Cal State Long Beach shared some tips in a video, on what to do in the case of a shark sighting.

Dr. Lowe recommends remaining calm and maintaining eye contact with the shark.

"If you encounter a shark, you should hit the shark in the eye, the nose or stick your hand in the gills, those are all
sensitive tissues," Dr. Lowe said.

He also said the more crowded the beach, the less likely it is to encounter a shark.

