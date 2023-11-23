Sgt. Hank the Canadian Goose makes the Marina Del Rey station his new home

There's a new deputy in town.

With his feathers already matching the Los Angeles County sheriff deputies' uniforms, Sgt. Hank is ready and reporting for duty.

This Canadian Goose calls the Marina del Rey station his home.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is aware of Sgt. Hank, LASD said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Deputies said Sgt. Hank, as they have named him, has been there since June and is free to go any time he wants. And although he does fly all over the place, he keeps flying back to their station.

“He provides a great deal of friendly support to the deputies here,” Sgt. Tim Gannon said.

Sgt. Hank spends his days hanging out, walking around, laying around and swimming. “We’re blessed to have him hanging out with us,” Gannon said.

He says some of Sgt. Hank’s best friends are seagulls and other birds in the area.

There’s no doubt Sgt. Hank does a great job at boosting morale among the deputies at the Marina Del Rey station.