SFO Resumes Next Phase of New Harvey Milk Terminal Opening

The next phase of opening the new Harvey Milk Terminal at San Francisco International Airport was set to resume Tuesday, according to an airport news release.

The project had been delayed by the coronavirus crisis even as the airport remained open for essential travel.

On Tuesday, JetBlue Airlines is slated to move to new ticket counter and baggage claim locations in Harvey Milk Terminal 1. And on Thursday, Southwest Airlines is moving to new ticket counter and baggage claim locations in the terminal.

During the stay-at-home order, construction crews, deemed as essential workers, continued to work on the terminal project to prepare for the airlines' changes.

Details about Harvey Milk Terminal 1 can be found on the airport website.