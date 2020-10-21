SF Rescue Crews Save Man Stranded at Cliffs Near Golden Gate Overlook

Firefighter rescue crews rescued a man stranded on a cliff near the Golden Gate Overlook in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

When rescue crews arrived at the cliffs at Battery Crosby off Lincoln Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m., they began searching and managed to locate one person trapped at about 4:10 a.m., fire officials said.

The man was clinging to a rock on the face of the cliff in a hard to access area, fire officials said.

Initial reports based on 911 calls indicated four people were in need of rescue, but firefighters later determined only one person was stranded, a fire official said.

No further details were immediately available.

UPDATE it has been determined we only have 1 adult missing who has just been rescued. pic.twitter.com/jexv256bjg — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 21, 2020