SF Police Sergeant Arrested in Connection to Robbery of San Mateo Rite-Aid

By NBC Bay Area staff

A sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department was arrested after he was suspected of robbing a Rite-Aid in San Mateo Wednesday, officials said.

San Francisco police Sgt. Davin L. Cole tried to flee on foot from the Rite-Aid store on Concar Drive, but responding officers captured and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, according to San Mateo police. He was off duty at the time.

Cole was out on bond as of Thursday.

San Francisco police officials told NBC Bay Area that Cole joined the department in 1994, and he was most recently assigned to field operations.

Cole was placed on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation, police said.

