SF Police Commission Passes Controversial Plan to Support Black Lives Matter

The San Francisco Police Department will soon be showing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a new way.

The police commission passed a resolution on Tuesday night requiring the department to put up a large Black Lives Matter sign inside every district station in the next 30 days. This is a move that Black officers say will help members of the community feel safe.

“It opens the opportunity for someone who looks like me to feel like they’re going to be understood and not prejudged,” said Yulonda Williams of Officers for Justice.

The resolution comes as people in the Bay Area and across the nation are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding reform after George Floyd was killed in police custody.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said he supports the plan. However, the San Francisco Police Officers Association opposes it.

A law firm sent a letter to the labor relations director that said, in part, while it supports the notion that all black and brown lives matter it is concerned about the endorsement of a specific political organization in district stations.