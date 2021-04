Restaurants in San Francisco may get a reprieve this week as city officials are considering doing away with the current 11 p.m. curfew.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health will announce the final decision on Wednesday that they may lift the current 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants with indoor dining starting Thursday.

It’s part of the effort to ease restrictions while San Francisco remains in the orange tier.

NBC Bay Area’s Roz Plater has more in the video report above.