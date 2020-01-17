California

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area Breaking News Image27

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in an avalanche Friday at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the avalanche happened near the Subway ski run, which is marked as a beginner area on the mountain.

Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue teams responded to the resort, according to the sheriff's office.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

California
