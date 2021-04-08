A manhunt is underway for the person who opened fire at a business park in Bryan, Texas, Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske said shortly before 5 p.m. that a person who they believe to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting.

One person died at the scene while five others were hospitalized for gunshot wounds -- four of those patients are in critical condition. A sixth person was also hospitalized after suffering an asthma attack.

Buske said the Texas Department of Public Safety may have taken the shooter into custody following an incident near Iola, which is about 20 miles away, but that the information had not yet been confirmed.

Earlier in the afternoon, Lt. Jason James with the Bryan Police Department said the first call about the shooting came at about 2:30 p.m. at a business on the 300 block of Stone City Drive and that there were "several victims."

The victims were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

Bryan police said during an informal news conference Thursday afternoon that the scene of the shooting is secure and that witnesses are currently being interviewed.

