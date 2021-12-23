Several People Injured After Fire at ExxonMobil Oil Refinery Near Houston

A fire at an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Texas left several people injured early Thursday after what officials and local residents suggested may have been an explosion.

At least three people were brought to the hospital by air ambulance and a fourth via ground transportation as authorities responded to the “major industrial accident” in Baytown, just over 25 miles east of Houston, officials said.



One person was in critical condition early Thursday, while three others had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

In an earlier statement, the sheriff's office said deputies were responding to the incident and that "some injuries" had been reported. It asked residents to avoid the area following the incident, which unfolded at around 1 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET).

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez Gonzalez said initial reports suggested that "some type of explosion" had occurred inside the plant.

