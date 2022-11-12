Several Injured After Car Reportedly Drives Into Carnival in South Central

The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to a scene where several people were injured by a vehicle in South Central Saturday night.

About six people between the ages of 30 and 50 years old were reportedly injured and transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries, LAFD said.

The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on E. King Boulevard and S. Trinity Street in the historic South Central area.

The driver of a newer model Porsche was involved in the incident and fled the scene, according to LAPD.

No further details were immediately available.