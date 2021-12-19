Pasadena

Over 800 Gallons of Gasoline Spill in Pasadena

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several hundred gallons of gasoline spilled in Pasadena Sunday afternoon, the San Marino Police Department said in a statement. 

According to the city of San Marino, a gas station at E. Glenarm Street and S. Arroyo Parkwayin Pasadena had a spill of 800 to 1,000 gallons of gasoline into the storm drain.


The gasoline spilled into the Alhambra wash and traveled towards San Marino. 

As a result of the spill, the smell of gasoline is coming from the west side of San Marino. 

The San Marino Fire and Police departments are aware of the situation and are asking residents to stay inside with all doors and windows closed.

If anybody is experiencing severe illness, they are urged to call 9-1-1. 

The duration of this incident is expected to last approximately 6 hours.

