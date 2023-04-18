Teen Dead After Man Wanted in Walmart Stabbing Crashes Into Thousand Oaks High Schoolers

A 15-year-old boy died after a car driven by a man who had earlier stabbed two people at a Simi Valley Walmart rolled over and struck several high schoolers in Thousand Oaks, police said.

In addition to the dead 15-year-old, a 14-year-old girl was critically injured, while a 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were also injured, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Ashely Barrios said. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

NBC4's NewsChopper4 helicopter showed the car on its roof next to a bus stop.

The crash happened near Lake View Canyon Road and Thousand Oaks Boulevard, close to Westlake High School. In a written statement, Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. He added that students were hit as they were walking on the sidewalk.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"During this time of unimaginable loss, our thoughts and prayers remain with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community," McLaughlin said. He added that mental health counselors would be available for students and staff at the school and at other campuses across the district Wednesday.

The driver of the car was wanted for allegedly stabbing an employee at a Walmart on the 200 block of Cochran Street in Simi Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said. The stabbing happened around 2:42 p.m. and the attacker fled before police arrived.

Barrios said the man stabbed another person at the Walmart, as well. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Following the stabbing, the man went to Camarillo and was involved in a “domestic dispute” with family members, which resulted in no injuries, Barrios said. After that is when the crash happened.