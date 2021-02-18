Orange County

Seven Boats Catch Fire in Dana Point Harbor; No Injuries Reported

Deputies were called at 9:35 a.m. regarding the fires on the west basin cove side of the harbor.

By Staff and wire reports

Seven boats caught fire in what was described as an explosion Thursday morning in Dana Point Harbor, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Orange County Sheriff's Department harbor patrol deputies were called at 9:35 a.m. regarding the fires on the west basin cove side of the harbor, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Dennis Breckner.

The fire was out as of 10:20 a.m., Breckner said.

There was an initial report of someone seen jumping from a boat, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, Breckner said.

One person was checked out by paramedics and declined to be taken to the hospital.

